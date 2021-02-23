WWE Raw Rating, Viewership Up For Elimination Chamber Fallout

Showbuzz Daily has the ratings for this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. This week’s show drew an average audience of 1.890 million viewers on the USA Network broadcast, which is up from last week’s viewership of 1.810 million viewers.

For the hourly breakdown, the first hour drew 1.978 million viewers, Hour 2 drew 1.926 million viewers, and Hour 3 drew 1.765 million viewers. RAW ranked No. 12 for the night on cable in total viewership.

In the key 18-49 ratings demographic, Hour 1 drew a 0.60 rating to rank No. 1 for the night. Hour 2 finished with a 0.57 rating to rank No. 2 in the ratings for the evening. Finally, Hour 3 drew a 0.53 rating to rank No. 3 for the evening in the Cable Top 150 rankings.

Monday Night Raw finished with an average 0.57 rating in the key demo, which is equal to last week’s rating.