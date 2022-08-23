WWE Raw Rating, Viewership Up Slightly From Last Week

This week’s episode of Raw saw a minor rise in ratings and audience from the previous week. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.55 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.005 million viewers. Those numbers are up 3.8% and 1.4% respectively from the previous week’s 0.53 demo rating and 1.978 million viewers.

The numbers were the best since the August 1st episode spiked to a 0.61 demo rating and audience of 2.23 million, per Showbuzz Daily. Raw ranked #3 among all shows for the night, behind only The Bachelorette on ABC (0.76 demo rating, 3.314 million viewers) and the NFL pre-season game on ESPN (0.61 demo rating/2.289 million viewers).

Raw is averaging a 0.475 demo rating and 1.776 million viewers in 2022, compared to a 0.53 demo rating and 1.8 million viewers for the same time period in 2021. The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.53 demo rating (2.055 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.57 demo rating (2.044 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.55 demo rating (1.917 million viewers)