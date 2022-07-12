WWE Raw Rating, Viewership Up For This Week’s Episode

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for this week’s episode of WWE Raw, which brought in 1.735 million viewers on USA Network. That’s up from the 1.563 million viewers from the holiday edition the previous week.

Hour 1 averaged 1.723 million viewers, Hour 2 averaged 1.798 million viewers, and Hour 3 averaged 1.684 million viewers.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Raw notched a 0.44 rating with 578,000 viewers, and that’s also up from the 0.37 rating for the prior episode.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the show finished No. 1 on cable.

Raw featured Brock Lesnar hyping his upcoming match with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, Dolph Ziggler hitting a superkick on Theory, and much more.