WWE Raw Ratings Down, Viewership Holds Steady For WrestleMania 37 Go-Home Show

Showbuzz Daily has the ratings for this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw, which had strong competition against the 2021 NCAA Tournament finals. This week’s show drew an average audience of 1.701 million viewers on the USA Network broadcast, which is the same viewership for last week’s episode.

For the hourly breakdown, the first hour drew 1.759 million viewers, Hour 2 drew 1.723 million viewers, and Hour 3 drew 1.622 million viewers.

In the key 18-49 ratings demographic, Hour 1 drew a 0.54 rating to rank No. 1 for the night. Hour 2 finished with a 0.51 rating to rank No. 2 in the ratings for the evening. Finally, Hour 3 drew a 0.50 rating to rank No. 3 for the evening in the Cable Top 150 rankings.

Monday Night Raw finished with an average 0.52 rating in the key demo, which is down from the 0.56 average rating in the same key demo for last week.