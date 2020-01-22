Raw Gets Viewership Increase After Last Week’s Record Low, Tops Ratings for the Night on Cable

– Showbuzz Daily now has the Raw ratings available for Monday’s Martin Luther King Day edition of Raw. Monday’s ratings were delayed this week due to the holiday.

This week’s go-home edition of Raw before the Royal Rumble drew an average 2.380 million viewers. That’s at least an improvement over last week’s show, which drew 2.03 million viewers. That was a new record low viewership for a non-holiday airing for the series.

For ratings, Raw finished No. 1 for the fight on the Cable Top 150. The show had an average rating of 0.83 in the persons 18-49 key demographic.

In terms of hourly breakdowns, Hour 1 drew 2.548 million viewers, Hour 2 drew 2.492 million viewers, and Hour 3 drew 2.101 million viewers. The show finished No. 7 in total viewership for the night on cable. Hannity on FOX News was No. 1 in viewership with 3.809 million viewers.