– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and viewership numbers for last Monday’s edition of WWE Raw. This week’s show saw Monday Night Raw return to a two-hour format for the first time since 2012, which it will have for the remainder of the year.

This week’s show averaged 1.545 million viewers. Viewership increased by 2% from last week’s show, the final three-hour edition of Raw, which averaged 1.516 million viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, Raw drew an average 0.47 rating, which dipped slightly from last week’s 0.48 rating in the same key demo. Raw finished at No. 3 in the rankings for Monday cable original programming.

The Chief vs. Saints NFL game on ESPN and ESPN2 topped the ratings for Monday with a 4.34 combined key demo rating and 15.8 million viewers. The MLB Playoff game featuring the Yankees vs. the Royals on TBS and TruTV came in second with a 0.83 combined rating and 3.48 million viewers.

WWE Raw will air on USA Network for the remainder of 2024. The show moves to Netflix in January 2025.