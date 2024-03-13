Last Monday’s WWE RAW Rises In Viewership and Rating

WWE continues to do well on the road to Wrestlemania, as last Monday’s episode of RAW was up in both viewership and ratings.

Spoiler TV reports that the show had an average 1.751 million viewers. This is up from last week’s 1.649 million. Hour one had 1.781 million, hour two had 1.845 million and hour three had 1.628 million.

RAW had an average 0.56 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.54. Hour one had 0.56, hour two had 0.59 and hour three had 0.54.

RAW was the #1 show on cable for the night in ratings and viewership.