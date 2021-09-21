WWE Raw Ratings Earn Big Boost, Viewership Also Up For This Week’s Episode

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for this week’s episode of WWE Raw, which featured a triple threat match between Roman Reigns, Big E, and Bobby Lashley in the main event. Raw brought in 1.793 million viewers, which is up seven percent from last week’s 1.670 million viewers.

Showbuzz Daily reports that Raw had 1.860 million viewers for Hour 1, 1.853 million viewers for Hour 2, and 1.667 million viewers for Hour 3.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Raw posted a 0.49 rating with 642,000 viewers, which is up 15 percent from the 0.43 rating and 556,000 viewers for the previous episode.

Raw was No. 7 on cable for the night.

As expected, the Monday Night Football game on ESPN between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions led the way with 11.9 million viewers and a 3.86 rating in the key demo.