WWE Raw Ratings Down, Viewership Up For This Week’s Episode

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for this week’s WWE Raw, which brought in 1.775 million viewers on USA Network. That’s slightly up from the 1.723 million viewers for the previous edition of the show.

Hour 1 averaged 1.910 million viewers, Hour 2 averaged 1.839 million viewers, and Hour 3 averaged 1.577 million viewers.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Raw posted a 0.45 rating, and that’s slightly down from the 0.47 rating and 611,000 viewers for the prior episode.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the show finished No. 1 on cable on Monday.

Raw featured Kevin Owens inviting Steve Austin to WrestleMania 38, RK-Bro winning the Raw Tag Team titles in a Triple Threat Match, and much more.