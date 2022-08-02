WWE Raw Ratings Hit Four-Month High For Post-Summerslam Episode

This week’s Raw was a highly-anticipated one coming off SummerSlam, and the ratings spiked to a 2022 high point. Monday night’s show drew a 0.61 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.230 million viewers. Those numbers are up 22.8% and 17.3% from last week’s 0.50 demo rating and 1.901 million viewers.

The demo rating is the best since the April 4th episode, which followed WrestleMania, also drew a 0.61. The audience was the best since the pre-pandemic episode on March 16th, 2020 which drew 2.335 million viewers. Monday’s episode was the first to go over 2 million viewers since April 4th.

Raw was the top-viewed cable original for the night per Showbuzz Daily, and was #2 among all TV shows behind only The Bachelorette on ABC (0.72 demo rating, 3.114 million viewers). The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.65 demo rating (2.433 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.62 demo rating (2.288 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.56 demo rating (1.969 million viewers)

Raw is averaging a 0.469 demo rating and 1.756 million viewers in 2022, compared to a 0.53 and 1.79 million viewers for the same time period in 2021.