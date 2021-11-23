WWE Raw Ratings See Significant Boost, Viewership Also Up For Survivor Series & Egg Mystery Fallout

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for this week’s WWE Raw on USA Network, which centered around Vince McMahon’s golden egg mystery and the fallout from Survivor Series. Raw brought in 1.698 million viewers, and that’s up from the 1,585,000 viewers from the previous edition of the show.

Hour 1 averaged 1.806 million viewers, Hour 2 was at 1.734 million viewers, and Hour 3 finished with 1.557 million viewers.

Thurston notes that viewership among women 18 to 49 was up the strongest with a 21 percent increase compared to the last four weeks.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Raw posted a 0.49 rating with 644,000 viewers, and that’s nearly an 18 percent increase from the 0.42 rating for the prior episode.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Raw finished No. 6 on cable.

The ESPN Monday Night Football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants led the way with 10.343 million viewers and a 2.92 rating in the key demo.