WWE RAW Ratings Up, Viewership Down With Monday Night Football’s Return

Showbuzz Daily has the ratings for this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw, which went up against the NFL’s return with Monday Night Football. This week’s show drew an average audience of 1.689 million viewers on the USA Network broadcast, which is a drop from the viewership of 1.725 million viewers for last week’s episode.

For the hourly breakdown, the first hour drew 1.812 million viewers, Hour 2 drew 1.734 million viewers, and Hour 3 drew 1.521 million viewers. Raw was No. 27 for the night overall in total viewership.

In the key 18-49 ratings demographic, Hour 1 drew 0.52 rating to rank No. 6 for the night. Hour 2 finished with a 0.52 rating to rank No. 5 in the ratings for the evening. Finally, Hour 3 drew a 0.45 rating to rank No. 8 for the evening in the Cable Top 150 rankings.

Monday Night Raw finished with an average 0.50 rating in the key demo, which is up from the 0.48 average rating in the same key demo for last week.

The Monday Night Football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants was the leader in the 18-49 demo with a 3.62 rating. The game was also the leader in total viewership with 10.762 million viewers.