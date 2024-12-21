Nielsen Tracking NFL Games on Netflix on Christmas Day, WWE Possible

The Athletic reports that Nielsen is set to track the ratings for the NFL games that will stream on Netflix on Christmas Day, which could have huge ramifications for wrestling. Two NFL games are set to stream on the service on Wednesday and the ratings for those games will be reported.

The report does not address what will happen with WWE RAW when it moves to the service on January 6. Nielsen tracking the NFL games means it could potentially do so with RAW. But it remains to be seen that will happen when it airs. However, Netflix itself has provided data on sports broadcasts in the past, as it reported internal viewership data for the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight.