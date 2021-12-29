WWE Raw Audience & Ratings Slightly Up This Week for Final Episode of 2021

– Showbuzz Daily has the ratings for this week’s edition of WWE Raw. Last Monday’s show was the last Raw before Saturday’s WWE Day 1 event and the final Raw of 2021. As noted, some talents and personnel were MIA from Raw this week due to effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Viewership saw an increase this week with an average audience of 1.592 million viewers. That’s slightly up from last week’s audience of 1.553 million viewers. Monday’s audience breakdown was 1.589 million viewers for Hour 1, 1.656 million viewers for Hour 2, and 1.532 million viewers for Hour 3.

Raw averaged a 0.42 rating in the P18-49 key demo. The show scored a 0.39 for Hour 1, 0.43 for Hour 2, and 0.41 for Hour 3. That average 0.42 key demo rating is slightly up from the average 0.38 rating for last week.

Monday Night Raw took slots 6-8 for cable originals on Monday night. The NFL game on ESPN topped the ratings and viewership for Monday with a 3.26 rating and 12.307 million viewers.