WWE Raw Ratings, Viewership Drop To Lowest Point Since Before Return To Touring

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for this week’s edition of WWE Raw, which brought in 1.582 million viewers on the USA Network. That’s down big from the 1.856 million viewers from the previous episode focused on the WWE Draft.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Raw posted a 0.42 rating, and that’s also down from the 0.52 rating from the prior week.

Both the viewership and demo rating are the lowest for the show since July 5, and Thurston notes that it’s likely the fifth-lowest viewership in Raw history. The lowest viewership was for the aforementioned July episode that notched 1.472 million viewers.

Additionally, the biggest drop for Raw was with men 18 to 49, as that demo was down 19 percent compared to the four previous editions of the show.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Raw finished No. 8 on the night on cable.

The ESPN Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts led the way with 11.333 million viewers and a 3.49 rating, while the MLB playoffs on TBS and FS1 rounded out the top five.