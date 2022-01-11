WWE Raw Ratings, Viewership Down Against College Football National Title Game

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has viewership details for this week’s edition of WWE Raw, which had big competition from the College Football Playoff National Championship. However, Raw still brought in 1.632 million viewers on USA Network, and that’s only slightly down from the 1.716 million viewers for the previous episode.

Hour 1 averaged 1.726 million viewers, Hour 2 averaged 1.661 million viewers, and Hour 3 averaged 1.512 million viewers.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Raw posted a 0.39 rating with 507,000 viewers, and that’s down from the 0.45 rating for the prior edition.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the show ranked No. 9 on cable on Monday. Meanwhile, the ESPN national title game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide notched a whopping 22.257 million viewers and a 6.19 rating in the key demo.

Raw featured Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan in the main event, Big E vs. Seth Rollins, and much more.