WWE RAW Ratings, Viewership Down Against College Football National Championship Game

Showbuzz Daily has the ratings for this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. This week’s show, which had big competition from the college football national championship game, drew an average audience of 1.819 million viewers on the USA Network broadcast. That’s down from the viewership of 2.128 million viewers for last week’s episode, which was built around a special Legends Night edition of the show.

For the hourly breakdown, the first hour drew 2.024 million viewers, Hour 2 drew 1.802 million viewers, and Hour 3 drew 1.632 million viewers.

In the key 18-49 ratings demographic, Hour 1 drew a 0.62 rating to rank No. 7 for the night. Hour 2 finished with a 0.53 rating to rank No. 12 in the ratings for the evening. Finally, Hour 3 drew a 0.51 rating to rank No. 16 for the evening in the Cable Top 150 rankings.

Monday Night Raw finished with an average 0.55 rating in the key demo, which is down from the 0.68 average rating in the same key demo for last week.

The ESPN college football national championship game between Alabama and Ohio State was the leader in the 18-49 demo with a 5.05 rating and total viewership with 18.219 million viewers.