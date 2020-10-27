WWE RAW Ratings, Viewership Down After Hell In A Cell

Showbuzz Daily has the ratings for this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. This week’s show drew an average audience of 1.732 million viewers on the USA Network broadcast, which is down from the viewership of 1.776 million viewers for last week’s episode.

For the hourly breakdown, the first hour drew 1.859 million viewers, Hour 2 drew 1.752 million viewers, and Hour 3 drew 1.585 million viewers. Raw was No. 32 for the night overall in total viewership.

In the key 18-49 ratings demographic, Hour 1 drew 0.54 rating to rank No. 6 for the night. Hour 2 finished with a 0.51 rating to rank No. 7 in the ratings for the evening. Finally, Hour 3 drew a 0.47 rating to rank No. 8 for the evening in the Cable Top 150 rankings.

Monday Night Raw finished with an average 0.50 rating in the key demo, which is down from the 0.51 average rating in the same key demo for last week.

The ESPN Monday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears was the leader in the 18-49 demo with a 3.19 rating and total viewership with 10.501 million viewers.