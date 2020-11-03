WWE RAW Ratings, Viewership Down Against Strong Monday Night Football Competition

Showbuzz Daily has the ratings for this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. This week’s show drew an average audience of 1.656 million viewers on the USA Network broadcast, which is down from the viewership of 1.732 million viewers for last week’s episode.

For the hourly breakdown, the first hour drew 1.767 million viewers, Hour 2 drew 1.747 million viewers, and Hour 3 drew 1.455 million viewers, which was the lowest third hour viewership in Raw’s history. Raw was No. 40 for the night overall in total viewership.

In the key 18-49 ratings demographic, Hour 1 drew a 0.50 rating to rank No. 10 for the night. Hour 2 finished with a 0.52 rating to rank No. 7 in the ratings for the evening. Finally, Hour 3 drew a 0.43 rating to rank No. 15 for the evening in the Cable Top 150 rankings.

Monday Night Raw finished with an average 0.48 rating in the key demo, which is down from the 0.50 average rating in the same key demo for last week.

The ESPN Monday Night Football game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers was the leader in the 18-49 demo with a 3.54 rating and total viewership with 11.703 million viewers.