WWE RAW Ratings, Viewership Down Against Two Monday Night Football Games

Showbuzz Daily has the ratings for this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. This week’s show drew an average audience of 1.686 million viewers on the USA Network broadcast, which is down from the viewership of 1.822 million viewers for last week’s episode.

For the hourly breakdown, the first hour drew 1.791 million viewers, Hour 2 drew 1.666 million viewers, and Hour 3 drew 1.601 million viewers. Raw was No. 43 for the night overall in total viewership.

In the key 18-49 ratings demographic, Hour 1 drew 0.56 rating to rank No. 6 for the night. Hour 2 finished with a 0.52 rating to rank No. 7 in the ratings for the evening. Finally, Hour 3 drew a 0.49 rating to rank No. 8 for the evening in the Cable Top 150 rankings.

Monday Night Raw finished with an average 0.52 rating in the key demo, which is down from the 0.54 average rating in the same key demo for last week.

The NFL featured two Monday Night Football games after the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots game was rescheduled. The ESPN game between the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons was the leader in the 18-49 demo with a 2.92 rating and total viewership with 8.652 million viewers. The CBS game between the Chiefs and Patriots drew a 4.0 rating in the 19-49 demo and 14.602 million total viewers.