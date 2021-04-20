WWE Raw Ratings, Viewership Down As Road To WrestleMania Backlash Continues

Showbuzz Daily has the ratings for this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw, which reportedly featured significant rewrites. This week’s show drew an average audience of 1.907 million viewers on the USA Network broadcast, which is down from the viewership of 2.026 million viewers for last week’s episode that focused on the fallout from WrestleMania 37.

For the hourly breakdown, the first hour drew 2.017 million viewers, Hour 2 drew 1.981 million viewers, and Hour 3 drew 1.724 million viewers.

In the key 18-49 ratings demographic, Hour 1 drew a 0.63 rating to rank No. 1 for the night. Hour 2 also finished with a 0.63 rating to tie for No. 1 in the ratings for the evening. Finally, Hour 3 drew a 0.57 rating to rank No. 3 for the evening in the Cable Top 150 rankings.

Monday Night Raw finished with an average 0.61 rating in the key demo, which is down from the 0.68 average rating in the same key demo for last week.