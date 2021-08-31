WWE RAW Ratings, Viewership Down For This Week’s Episode

Showbuzz Daily has the viewership details for this week’s edition of WWE RAW, which brought in 1.907 million viewers on USA Network. That was slightly down from the 2.067 viewers for the post-SummerSlam episode.

For the hourly breakdown, Hour 1 had 1.955 million viewers, Hour 2 was at 1.936 million viewers, and Hour 3 had 1.830 million viewers. RAW ranked No. 16 on cable in total viewership.

Meanwhile, in the key 18 to 49 demographic, RAW notched a 0.54 rating with around 700,000 viewers, and that was down from last week’s 0.64 rating. Hour 1 drew a 0.56 rating to rank No. 2 on the night, Hour 2 was at No. 1 with a 0.57 rating, and Hour 3 finished third with a 0.50 rating.

RAW featured an interesting Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax match, Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus in a Triple Threat Match for the United States title, and much more.