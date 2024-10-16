wrestling / News

WWE RAW Ratings and Viewership Drop Against Monday Night Football

October 16, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw 10-14-24 Cody Rhodes Gunther Image Credit: WWE

This past Monday’s episode of WWE RAW was down in both viewership and the ratings, as it had competition from Monday Night Football. Programming Insider reports that the show had 1.538 million viewers, down from 1.545 million the week before. Meanwhile, it had an 0.43 rating in the key adults 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.47.

Monday Night Football, featuring a game between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets, had over 16 million viewers on ESPN and ABC.

