WWE Raw Ratings & Viewership Drop for July 4 Episode

– Showbuzz Daily has the numbers for last Monday’s July 4 edition of WWE Raw. Last Monday’s show was the fallout episode for WWE Money in the Bank 2022. The show saw a drop in ratings and viewership from last week’s show.

Last night’s edition of Raw drew an average 1.563 million viewers. That’s based off 1.702 for Hour 1, 1.661 million viewers for Hour 2, and 1.327 million viewers for Hour 3. The average viewing audience decreased 22 percent from last week’s viewership of 1.951 million viewers. Last week’s show also featured an appearance by John Cena, celebrating the 20th anniversary of his WWE debut.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, Raw averaged a 0.37 rating based on 0.40 for Hour 1, 0.41 for Hour 2, and 0.31 for Hour 3. The average rating dropped from the 0.54 rating for last week’s show. This is the lowest total viewership for Raw since May 30, 2022 and the lowest key demo rating since December 6, 2021 (h/t Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston).

The good news for WWE is that Monday Night Raw still held the Top 3 rating slots for July 4 in cable original programming.

