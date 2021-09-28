WWE Raw Ratings, Viewership Slightly Down For Extreme Rules Fallout

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for this week’s edition of WWE Raw on USA Network, which brought in 1.709 million viewers. That’s slightly down from last week’s 1.793 million viewers for the go-home episode for Extreme Rules.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Raw notched 1.818 million viewers for Hour 1, 1.714 million viewers for Hour 2, and 1.596 million viewers for Hour 3.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Raw posted a 0.48 rating with 625,000 viewers, which is also slightly down from last week’s 0.49 rating.

Raw was No. 7 on the night on cable in the key demo.

The ESPN Monday Night Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles led the way both in viewership and in the key demo with 12.901 million viewers and a 4.11 rating.

Raw featured Big E defending the WWE title against Bobby Lashley in the Steel Cage Match, AJ Styles vs. Riddle, the return of Goldberg, and much more.