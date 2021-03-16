WWE RAW Ratings Up, Viewership Down For Fastlane Go-Home Show

Showbuzz Daily has the ratings for this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. This week’s show drew an average audience of 1.843 million viewers on the USA Network broadcast, which is down from last week’s viewership of 1.897 million viewers.

For the hourly breakdown, the first hour drew 1.874 million viewers, Hour 2 drew 1.873 million viewers, and Hour 3 drew 1.782 million viewers. RAW ranked No. 8 on cable in total viewership.

In the key 18-49 ratings demographic, Hour 1 drew a 0.53 rating to rank No. 3 for the night. Hour 2 finished with a 0.56 rating to rank No. 2 in the ratings for the evening. Finally, Hour 3 drew a 0.59 rating to rank No. 1 for the evening in the Cable Top 150 rankings.

Monday Night Raw finished with an average 0.56 rating in the key demo, which is up from last week’s 0.55 rating.