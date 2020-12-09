WWE Raw Ratings, Viewership Inch Down

The ratings and audience for this week’s episode of Raw were down just slightly from last week. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.51 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.736 million viewers, down 2% and less than 1% from last week’s 0.52 demo rating and 1.741 million viewers. The numbers represented the lowest demo rating for Raw since the the November 16th episode also drew a 0.51 and the lowest audience since the November 9th episode’s 1.690 million.

Raw ranked at #4 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily behind the NFL game on ESPN (2.45 demo rating, 7.763 million viewers), the pregame show (0.85/3.323 million) and the post-game SportsCenter (0.70/2.038 million). The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.55 demo rating (1.852 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.52 demo rating (1.775 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.47 demo rating (1.583 million viewers)