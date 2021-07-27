WWE RAW Ratings, Viewership Down Against Olympics, Note On Year-To-Year Comparison

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the ratings and viewership details for this week’s edition of WWE RAW. This week’s show notched 1.814 million viewers, which is down from last week’s viewership of 1.923 million viewers.

Meanwhile, RAW posted a 0.49 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is also down, as last week’s show brought in a 0.57 rating in the demo.

RAW once again had strong competition from the Tokyo Olympics on NBC, which brought in more than 13 million viewers on average, according to the preliminary ratings from SpoilerTV.

In comparison, Thurston notes that the median viewership for RAW in July of last year during the pandemic and before the introduction of the ThunderDome was 1.748 million viewers, while RAW’s median viewership in July of 2019 was 2.453 million viewers.