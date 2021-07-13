wrestling / News

WWE Raw Ratings, Viewership Rebound From Last Week’s Low

July 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw

Raw saw a bounce back in the ratings and audience after last week’s record low viewership. Monday night’s episode drew a 0.43 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.609 million viewers, per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are up 4.9% and 9.3% from last week’s 0.41 demo rating and 1.472 million viewers, the latter of which was an all-time low for the show. The numbers were the best since the June 21st episode had a 0.49 demo rating and 1.719 million viewers.

Raw is averaging a 0.53 demo rating and 1.783 million viewers for 2021 so far, down from a 0.31 and 2.013 million viewers for the same time period in 2020. Last night’s show was the final WWE show in the ThunderDome, with live fans returning as of Friday’s Smackdown.

