WWE RAW Ratings, Viewership Up For Royal Rumble Fallout
Showbuzz Daily has the ratings for this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. This week’s show drew an average audience of 1.892 million viewers on the USA Network broadcast, which is from the viewership of 1.819 million viewers for last week’s episode.
For the hourly breakdown, the first hour drew 1.981 million viewers, Hour 2 drew 1.885 million viewers, and Hour 3 drew 1.811 million viewers.
In the key 18-49 ratings demographic, Hour 1 drew a 0.61 rating to rank No. 1 for the night. Hour 2 finished with a 0.57 rating to rank No. 2 in the ratings for the evening. Finally, Hour 3 drew a 0.55 rating to rank No. 3 for the evening in the Cable Top 150 rankings.
Monday Night Raw finished with an average 0.58 rating in the key demo, which is down from the 0.52 average rating in the same key demo for last week.
