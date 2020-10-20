WWE RAW Ratings, Viewership Down For Season Premiere

Showbuzz Daily has the ratings for this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. This week’s show drew an average audience of 1.776 million viewers on the USA Network broadcast, which is down from the viewership of 1.855 million viewers for last week’s episode.

For the hourly breakdown, the first hour drew 1.806 million viewers, Hour 2 drew 1.835 million viewers, and Hour 3 drew 1.689 million viewers. Raw was No. 30 for the night overall in total viewership.

In the key 18-49 ratings demographic, Hour 1 drew 0.50 rating to rank No. 6 for the night. Hour 2 finished with a 0.56 rating to rank No. 4 in the ratings for the evening. Finally, Hour 3 drew a 0.49 rating to rank No. 7 for the evening in the Cable Top 150 rankings.

Monday Night Raw finished with an average 0.51 rating in the key demo, which is down from the 0.57 average rating in the same key demo for last week.

The ESPN Monday Night Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals was the leader in the 18-49 demo with a 3.57 rating and in total viewership with 11.317 million viewers.