WWE Raw Ratings, Viewership Slightly Down For This Week’s Episode

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for this week’s WWE Raw, which brought in 1.553 million viewers on USA Network. That’s slightly down from the 1.574 million viewers for the previous edition of the show.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Raw posted a 0.38 rating with 495,000 viewers, and that’s the second-lowest rating in the series’ history and slightly down from the 0.39 rating for the prior episode.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the show finished No. 7 on cable, while the ESPN Monday Night Football game between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings led the way with 7.320 million viewers and a 2.14 rating, and the NFL Network game between the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders was second with 5.864 million viewers and a 1.55 rating.

Raw featured Big E and Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens, Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory, and much more.