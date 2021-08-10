WWE RAW Ratings, Viewership Slightly Down For This Week’s Episode

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for this week’s edition of WWE RAW, which brought in 1.790 million viewers on the USA Network. That’s slightly down from the 1.821 million viewers from last week’s episode and the lowest viewership since WWE’s return to live touring.

Meanwhile, RAW notched a 0.49 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, and that’s also slightly down from the 0.51 rating in the key demo for the previous edition of the show.

It’s worth noting that while the Olympics finished up on Sunday, RAW will once again face strong competition when the NFL returns next month, with the first Monday Night Football game set for September 13.

This week’s RAW featured Randy Orton returning to turn on Riddle, Bobby Lashley and MVP issuing a message to Goldberg, and much more.

