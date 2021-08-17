WWE RAW Ratings Earn Big Boost, Viewership Up For SummerSlam Go-Home Show

Showbuzz Daily has the viewership details for this week’s edition of WWE RAW on the USA Network, which was the SummerSlam go-home episode ahead of the pay-per-view on Saturday. RAW notched 1.857 million viewers, which is up from last week’s viewership of 1.790 million viewers.

RAW brought in 1.912 million viewers for Hour 1, 1.864 million viewers for Hour 2, and 1.796 million viewers for Hour 3.

Meanwhile, RAW saw a sizable jump in the key 18-49 demographic, as this week’s episode posted a 0.55 rating overall as all three hours scored the same rating, and that was up from a 0.49 rating from the previous edition.

RAW was No. 1 on cable in the 18-49 demo and finished 15th overall in total viewership.