WWE Raw Ratings, Viewership Down, Third Hour Sees Huge Drop
Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for this week’s edition of WWE Raw, which brought in 1.549 million viewers on the USA Network. That’s likely the third-lowest viewership in Raw history and down from the 1.689 million viewers for the previous episode of the show.
In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Raw posted a 0.40 rating with 525,000 viewers, and that’s also down from the 0.47 rating from the prior edition. Thurston notes that it’s likely the second-lowest rating in the history of the show.
Meanwhile, the third hour of Raw had a huge drop in overall viewership, as it finished with an average of 1.373 million viewers and a 0.34 rating, which is the lowest third-hour audience in the show’s history. In comparison, Hour 1 notched 1.654 million viewers and a 0.44 rating, while Hour 2 scored 1.621 million viewers and a 0.43 rating.
According to Showbuzz Daily, the show finished No. 6 on cable on Monday.
The ESPN Monday Night Football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears led the way with 12.1 million viewers and a 3.45 rating in the key demo.
