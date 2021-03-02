WWE RAW Ratings Up, Viewership Holds Steady For WWE Title Match Edition

Showbuzz Daily has the ratings for this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw, which featured Bobby Lashley defeating The Miz to win the WWE Championship. The title switch didn’t have a significant impact on overall viewership, but the audience did hold steady as this week’s show drew an average audience of 1.884 million viewers on the USA Network broadcast, which is slightly down from last week’s viewership of 1.890 million viewers.

For the hourly breakdown, the first hour drew 1.916 million viewers, Hour 2 drew 1.918 million viewers, and Hour 3 drew 1.817 million viewers. RAW ranked No. 8 on cable in total viewership.

In the key 18-49 ratings demographic, Hour 1 drew a 0.58 rating to rank No. 2 for the night. Hour 2 finished with a 0.60 rating to rank No. 2 in the ratings for the evening. Finally, Hour 3 drew a 0.57 rating to rank No. 3 for the evening in the Cable Top 150 rankings.

Monday Night Raw finished with an average 0.58 rating in the key demo, which is up from last week’s 0.57 rating.