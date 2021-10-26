WWE Raw Ratings, Viewership Up For ‘New Era’ Episode

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for this week’s edition of WWE Raw, which featured a Fatal-4-Way main event to determine the next challenger for WWE Champion Big E. Raw notched 1.658 million viewers, and that’s up from the 1.593 million viewers from the prior episode.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Raw posted a 0.47 rating with 613,000 viewers, and that’s also up from the series-low 0.39 rating and 510,000 viewers from the previous week.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Raw finished No. 6 on cable on Monday.

The ESPN Monday Night Football game between the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints led the way with 11.2 million viewers and a 3.07 rating in the key demo.