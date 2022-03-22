WWE Raw Ratings, Viewership Up As Road To WrestleMania 38 Continues

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for this week’s WWE Raw, which continued to build towards WrestleMania 38. Raw brought in 1.769 million viewers on USA Network, and that’s up from the 1.700 million viewers for the previous edition of the show.

Hour 1 averaged 1.778 million viewers, Hour 2 averaged 1.870 million viewers, and Hour 3 averaged 1.659 million viewers.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Raw posted a 0.50 rating with 657,000 viewers, and that’s also up from the 0.48 rating for the prior episode.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the show ranked No. 1 on cable on Monday.

Raw featured Kevin Owens impersonating Steve Austin, AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins in the main event, and much more.