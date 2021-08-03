WWE RAW Ratings, Viewership Slightly Up For This Week’s Episode

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for this week’s edition of WWE RAW, which brought in 1.821 million viewers on the USA Network. That’s slightly up from last week’s viewership of 1.814 million viewers.

In the key 18-49 demographic, RAW notched a 0.51 rating, which is also slightly up from the previous edition that drew a 0.49 rating in the demo.

WWE once again faced strong competition from the ongoing coverage of the Tokyo Olympics, with Thurston noting that via the fast affiliate ratings from SpoilerTV, the Olympics were watched by 11.3 million, 14.0 million, and 12.9 million viewers within RAW’s three-hour timeslot.

RAW’s biggest viewership jump was in the male 35-49 demo, which was up 18 percent from the previous week’s edition.