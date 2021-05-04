WWE RAW Ratings, Viewership Up For This Week’s Edition Featuring Bobby Lashley vs. Braun Strowman

Showbuzz Daily has the ratings for this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw, which featured the continued build to WrestleMania Backlash. This week’s show drew an average audience of 1.872 million viewers on the USA Network broadcast, which is up from the viewership of 1.774 million viewers for last week’s episode.

For the hourly breakdown, the first hour drew 1.891 million viewers, Hour 2 drew 1.979 million viewers, and Hour 3 drew 1.746 million viewers. RAW was No. 7 for the night on cable in total viewership.

In the key 18-49 ratings demographic, Hour 1 drew a 0.54 rating to rank No. 2 for the night. Hour 2 finished with a 0.57 rating to rank No. 1 in the ratings for the evening. Finally, Hour 3 drew a 0.47 rating to rank No. 3 for the evening in the Cable Top 150 rankings.

Monday Night Raw finished with an average 0.53 rating in the key demo, which is up from the 0.49 average rating in the same key demo for last week.