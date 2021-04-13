WWE Raw Ratings, Viewership Earn Huge Boost For WrestleMania 37 Fallout

Showbuzz Daily has the ratings for this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw, which featured the fallout from WrestleMania 37. This week’s show drew an average audience of 2.026 million viewers on the USA Network broadcast, which is up big from the viewership of 1.701 million viewers for last week’s episode. It’s the highest viewership for RAW since the Legends Night edition on January 4.

For the hourly breakdown, the first hour drew 2.125 million viewers, Hour 2 drew 2.091 million viewers, and Hour 3 drew 1.862 million viewers.

In the key 18-49 ratings demographic, Hour 1 drew a 0.69 rating to rank No. 2 for the night. Hour 2 finished with a 0.71 rating to rank No. 1 in the ratings for the evening. Finally, Hour 3 drew a 0.65 rating to rank No. 3 for the evening in the Cable Top 150 rankings.

Monday Night Raw finished with an average 0.68 rating in the key demo, which is up significantly from the 0.52 average rating in the same key demo for last week.