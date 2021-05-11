WWE RAW Ratings Steady, Viewership Slightly Down For WrestleMania Backlash Go-Home Show

Showbuzz Daily has the ratings for this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw, which was the go-home show for WWE WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday. This week’s show drew an average audience of 1.817 million viewers on the USA Network broadcast, which is down slightly from the viewership of 1.872 million viewers for last week’s episode.

For the hourly breakdown, the first hour drew 1.912 million viewers, Hour 2 drew 1.828 million viewers, and Hour 3 drew 1.710 million viewers. RAW ranked No. 7 on the night on cable on total viewership.

In the key 18-49 ratings demographic, Hour 1 drew a 0.55 rating to rank No. 1 for the night. Hour 2 finished with a 0.54 rating to rank No. 2 in the ratings for the evening. Finally, Hour 3 drew a 0.51 rating to rank No. 3 for the evening in the Cable Top 150 rankings.

Monday Night Raw finished with an average 0.53 rating in the key demo, which is the same average rating in the same key demo for last week.