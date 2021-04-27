WWE RAW Ratings, Viewership Down As Road To WrestleMania Backlash Continues

Showbuzz Daily has the ratings for this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw, which featured WWE building to a Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Stroman match at WrestleMania Backlash. This week’s show drew an average audience of 1.774 million viewers on the USA Network broadcast, which is down from the viewership of 1.907 million viewers for last week’s episode.

For the hourly breakdown, the first hour drew 1.775 million viewers, Hour 2 drew 1.830 million viewers, and Hour 3 drew 1.718 million viewers. RAW ranked No. 8 for the night on cable in total viewership.

In the key 18-49 ratings demographic, Hour 1 drew a 0.49 rating to rank No. 2 for the night. Hour 2 finished with a 0.50 rating to rank No. 1 in the ratings for the evening. Finally, Hour 3 drew a 0.47 rating to rank No. 3 for the evening in the Cable Top 150 rankings.

Monday Night Raw finished with an average 0.49 rating in the key demo, which is down from the 0.61 average rating in the same key demo for last week.