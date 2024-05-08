WWE Raw to Remain on USA Network Through the End of 2024

– As previously reported, WWE Raw is moving to Netflix in January 2024. However, the previous broadcast deal with USA Network was set to end in October, leaving questions on where Raw will air for the remainder of the year. Per an announcement in TKO’s Q1 2024 earnings report, the WWE parent company TKO landed a short-term distribution deal with NBCUniversal that will keep Monday Night Raw on the USA Network for the rest of 2024.

The previous broadcast deal was going to expire at the end of September. TKO announced that the company received $25 million for the three-month window for the flagship WWE program.

WWE SmackDown will also be moving to USA Network at the conclusion of Friday Night SmackDown’s current broadcast deal with FOX. That will start in October. That means that both Raw and SmackDown will be airing on USA Network for the last three months of 2024. Meanwhile, NXT will be moving from USA Network to The CW later in the fall.