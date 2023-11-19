– Some changes could be in the works for WWE Monday Night Raw. According to a report by Fightful Select, Raw might be getting a new theme song “very soon.”

A source reportedly informed Fightful that the new theme song could debut on the show as early as this week. While it’s not yet confirmed, there have been discussions, and a new song is being produced. The current Raw theme song, “Greatness” by Vo Williams, debuted on the show on November 22, 2021. The longest-running theme song WWE used for Raw previously was “The Night” by CFO$ on Raw from 2012 to 2016.

Fightful Select also notes early indications stated that the new theme song would be produced by Def Rebel. Def Rebel also produced the current WWE SmackDown theme song, “Nobody Better Than Me,” along with multiple other WWE theme songs.