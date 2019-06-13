wrestling / News
WWE RAW Reportedly Listed For Emmy Award Nomination Voting
June 13, 2019
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE Monday Night RAW is listed in the category of Outstanding Structured Reality Program in this year’s Emmy Award nomination voting process, according to a source that votes for the awards. WWE has reportedly pushed hard to get the program a nomination.
The show’s official synopsis reads: With over 25 years of action and entertainment, Monday Night Raw holds the distinct honor of being the longest running episodic television show in history. Raw boasts an ongoing legacy of controversial moments and incredible battles that make it the premier destination for the WWE Universe.
