WWE Raw Results 3.23.19: Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin, More

– WWE held a Raw-brand house show on Saturday nigh6t in Uitca, New York. Baron Corbin faced Braun Strowman in the main event. The results were, per PWInsider:

*Drew McIntyre pinned Dean Ambrose with the Claymore Kick.

*No Way Jose pinned EC3

*Apollo Crews pinned Luke Harper.

*A Moment of Bliss with Natalya led to….

*Natalya defeated Alexa Bliss via DQ when Lacey Evans interfered. This led to….

*Nikki Cross & Natalya defeated Lacey Evans & Alexa Bliss. The Riott Squad attacked, leading to….

*WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks & Bayley defeated The Riott Squad’s Sarah Logan & Ruby Riott.

*Mojo Rawley & The Ascension defeated Titus O’Neil & Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder.

*In the best match on the show, Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival defeated Bobby Roode & Chad Gable in a good 20 minute match.

*Braun Strowman pinned Baron Corbin with a powerslam through a table in a No DQ match.

No Roman. No Seth. No Ronda.