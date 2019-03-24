wrestling / News
WWE Raw Results 3.23.19: Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin, More
– WWE held a Raw-brand house show on Saturday nigh6t in Uitca, New York. Baron Corbin faced Braun Strowman in the main event. The results were, per PWInsider:
*Drew McIntyre pinned Dean Ambrose with the Claymore Kick.
*No Way Jose pinned EC3
*Apollo Crews pinned Luke Harper.
*A Moment of Bliss with Natalya led to….
*Natalya defeated Alexa Bliss via DQ when Lacey Evans interfered. This led to….
*Nikki Cross & Natalya defeated Lacey Evans & Alexa Bliss. The Riott Squad attacked, leading to….
*WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks & Bayley defeated The Riott Squad’s Sarah Logan & Ruby Riott.
*Mojo Rawley & The Ascension defeated Titus O’Neil & Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder.
*In the best match on the show, Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival defeated Bobby Roode & Chad Gable in a good 20 minute match.
*Braun Strowman pinned Baron Corbin with a powerslam through a table in a No DQ match.
No Roman. No Seth. No Ronda.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard on How Vince McMahon Handled Running WWE During the Looming Steroid Trial of 1994
- Chris Jericho Recalls How WrestleMania XIX Match With Shawn Michaels Almost Didn’t Happen
- Alberto El Patron Says He Apologized to Triple H, Says WWE Return Is Possible Some Day
- Edge Defends Baron Corbin Over Kurt Angle/WrestleMania Backlash: ‘He’s a Talented Dude’