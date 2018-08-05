WWE Raw Results 8.4.18: Rollins and Reigns Battle Ziggler & McIntyre, More

– WWE held a Raw-branded house show in North Charleston, South Caroline on Saturday night, with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns tagging in the main event. The results were, per PWInsider:

Mojo Rawley beat No Way Jose.

The B Team beat Matt Hardy/Bray Wyatt and Baron Corbin/Jinder Mahal in a Triple Threat Match to retain the Tag Team Titles.

Cedric Alexander beat Buddy Murphy to retain the Cruiserweight Title.

Heath Slater, Rhyno and Chad Gable beat The Ascension and Curt Hawkins.

Sasha Banks and Ember Moon beat The Riott Squad.

Bobby Roode beat Kevin Owens.

Bobby Lashley beat Elias.

Ronda Rousey and Natalya over Alexa Bliss and Alicia Fox.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns beat Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.