WWE Raw Live Results 3.22.19: Braun Strowman Faces Baron Corbin, More

– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Trenton, New Jersey on Friday night with a Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin main event. The results were, per PWInsider:

Mike Rome is the host/ring announcer.

The show opens with Dean Ambrose vs. Drew McIntyre. Drew wins with the Claymore.

EC3 (working as a heel) vs. No Way Jose. NWJ won after an elevated forearm smash. As Jose was celebrating Elias attacked him from behind w the guitar.

Ladies and Gentleman…. Elias….

And Elias gets interrupted by Finn Balor.

Elias talks Finn into singing a duet. Elias starts singing “Shallow,” and Finn sings Lady Gaga’s part! Then Elias attacks Balor. Finn comes back and hits the double stomp. More of a segment you’d see on Raw then an actual match.

Baron Corbin cuts a promo on Braun Strowman for later on, making their match No DQ.

Apollo Crews vs. Luke Harper. Crews pinned Harper after a standing moonsault

A Moment of Bliss. Alexa is in ring gear. Alexa talks about hosting Mania then heels the NJ crowd, then has Natalya come out as her guest. Alexa talks how Nattie will never live up to the Hart Legacy and her and Beth Phoenix as irrelevant. It leads to a match between the two…..

During the match, Lacey Evans comes out. She gets in Nattie’s face, who pushes down Lacey. As Natalya has Alexa in a sharpshooter, Lacey causes the DQ. Both Lacey and Alexa double team Nattie until Nikki Cross makes the save. Playa playa play, we have ourselves a tag team match!

Lacey Evans & Alexa Bliss vs. Natalya & Nikki Cross. Natalya wins the match for her team when Alexa taps to the sharpshooter. As Nattie and Nikki are leaving the Riott Squad (Ruby & Logan) hits them from behind. They challenge Boss & Hug for the tag titles. Out come the Champions….

As per the McMahons, this is a title match. Sasha wins for her team when she makes Ruby tap to the Banks Statement.

Mojo Rawley and the Ascension vs. Titus O’Neil, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins. Hawkins took the loss for his team after the Fall of Man.

Raw Tag Title Match: The Revival vs. Bobby Roode & Chad Gable. Dawson pinned Gable after 21 minutes with a victory roll and grabbing the ropes.

No DQ Match: Braun Strowman v Baron Corbin. Braun wins after putting Corbin through a table with the powerslam.

They announced the pre sale password for Extreme Rules in Philly as EXTREME