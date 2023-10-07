wrestling / News
WWE Raw Returning to St. Louis in February
October 7, 2023 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that WWE is returning to St. Louis, Missouri for Monday Night Raw on February 5, 2024. The event will be held at the Enterprise Center. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 3 at Ticketmaster.
