WWE Raw Returning to St. Louis in February

October 7, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Monday Night Raw Logo, Nick Khan Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that WWE is returning to St. Louis, Missouri for Monday Night Raw on February 5, 2024. The event will be held at the Enterprise Center. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 3 at Ticketmaster.

